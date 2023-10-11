Share Facebook

Chase Field sold out for NLDS Game 3. More than 48,000 fans are in attendance. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Fans rallied before the game at Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Nore Ramos, Valley fan, was ready for the Serpientes to “catch” another win tonight and sweep the Dodgers. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

ABC15’s sports anchor Craig Fouhy and photojournalist Alex Ramirez on the field of Chase Field for the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Behind the scenes: ABC15’s photojournalist Gabe Rodriguez and Javier Soto interviewing Derrick Hall, CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Special menu items for tonight’s game: Korean Loaded Fries, Stacked Short Rib Mac Dog and The Gargantuan – Baseball’s Biggest Banana Split. Arizona Diamondbacks

Players for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks line up for the playing of the national anthem before Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Fans flocked the Team Shop at Chase Field before the game. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Dedicated to the Postseason, Valley fan spray painted his hair in honor of D-backs player Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

This is the seventh time in D-backs’ franchise history that the team is in the postseason. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

October baseball in the Valley hits different! There’s fans from both teams at the stadium. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Point of view: in the stands at a sold out game. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

D-backs fans rally for sweep against the Dodgers. ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez



Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) celebrates after hitting a single as Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) looks on during the second inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri/AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his home run with teammates Geraldo Perdomo, right, and others during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin/AP

