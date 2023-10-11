Watch Now
PHOTOS: NLDS Game 3 at Chase Field, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Valley embraces the 'chaos' of the D-backs Postseason

D-backs and Dodgers fill the stands at Chase Field for game 3 of the NLDS. Here’s a look at the October Postseason atmosphere in the Valley!

Chase Field sold out for NLDS Game 3. More than 48,000 fans are in attendance. Chase Field sold out for NLDS Game 3. More than 48,000 fans are in attendance.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fans rallied before the game at Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar. Fans rallied before the game at Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Nore Ramos, Valley fan, was ready for the Serpientes to “catch” another win tonight and sweep the Dodgers. Nore Ramos, Valley fan, was ready for the Serpientes to “catch” another win tonight and sweep the Dodgers.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez ABC15’s sports anchor Craig Fouhy and photojournalist Alex Ramirez on the field of Chase Field for the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game. ABC15’s sports anchor Craig Fouhy and photojournalist Alex Ramirez on the field of Chase Field for the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Behind the scenes: ABC15’s photojournalist Gabe Rodriguez and Javier Soto interviewing Derrick Hall, CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Behind the scenes: ABC15’s photojournalist Gabe Rodriguez and Javier Soto interviewing Derrick Hall, CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Special menu items for tonight’s game: Korean Loaded Fries, Stacked Short Rib Mac Dog and The Gargantuan – Baseball’s Biggest Banana Split. Special menu items for tonight’s game: Korean Loaded Fries, Stacked Short Rib Mac Dog and The Gargantuan – Baseball’s Biggest Banana Split.Photo by: Arizona Diamondbacks NLDS Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball Players for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks line up for the playing of the national anthem before Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP Fans flocked the Team Shop at Chase Field before the game. Fans flocked the Team Shop at Chase Field before the game.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Dedicated to the Postseason, Valley fan spray painted his hair in honor of D-backs player Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Dedicated to the Postseason, Valley fan spray painted his hair in honor of D-backs player Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez This is the seventh time in D-backs’ franchise history that the team is in the postseason. This is the seventh time in D-backs’ franchise history that the team is in the postseason.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez October baseball in the Valley hits different! There’s fans from both teams at the stadium. October baseball in the Valley hits different! There’s fans from both teams at the stadium.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Point of view: in the stands at a sold out game. Point of view: in the stands at a sold out game.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez D-backs fans rally for sweep against the Dodgers. D-backs fans rally for sweep against the Dodgers.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez
 NLDS Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) celebrates after hitting a single as Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) looks on during the second inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP NLDS Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)Photo by: Rick Scuteri/AP NLDS Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his home run with teammates Geraldo Perdomo, right, and others during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP

