PHOTOS: NLDS Game 3 at Chase Field, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Valley embraces the 'chaos' of the D-backs Postseason
D-backs and Dodgers fill the stands at Chase Field for game 3 of the NLDS. Here’s a look at the October Postseason atmosphere in the Valley!
Chase Field sold out for NLDS Game 3. More than 48,000 fans are in attendance.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fans rallied before the game at Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Nore Ramos, Valley fan, was ready for the Serpientes to “catch” another win tonight and sweep the Dodgers.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez ABC15’s sports anchor Craig Fouhy and photojournalist Alex Ramirez on the field of Chase Field for the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Behind the scenes: ABC15’s photojournalist Gabe Rodriguez and Javier Soto interviewing Derrick Hall, CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Special menu items for tonight’s game: Korean Loaded Fries, Stacked Short Rib Mac Dog and The Gargantuan – Baseball’s Biggest Banana Split.Photo by: Arizona Diamondbacks Players for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks line up for the playing of the national anthem before Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP Fans flocked the Team Shop at Chase Field before the game.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Dedicated to the Postseason, Valley fan spray painted his hair in honor of D-backs player Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez This is the seventh time in D-backs’ franchise history that the team is in the postseason.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez October baseball in the Valley hits different! There’s fans from both teams at the stadium.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Point of view: in the stands at a sold out game.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez D-backs fans rally for sweep against the Dodgers.Photo by: ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) celebrates after hitting a single as Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) looks on during the second inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)Photo by: Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his home run with teammates Geraldo Perdomo, right, and others during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Photo by: Ross D. Franklin/AP
