La Purisima Bakery rolls out the “Diamondback Conchas” for the postseason

A look at the sweet Mexican bread that has D-backs pride
The Arizona Diamondbacks are headed to the NLCS after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez takes us in the “Clubhouse” with some of the players after the Game 3 sweep!
Left: Nov. 4, 2001, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks' Luis Gonzalez raises a fist as he is hugged by coach Eddie Rodriguez after Gonzalez's hit scored the winning run in Game 7 of the World Series against the New York Yankees, at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. Middle: Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Right: Diamondback Conchas - La Purisima Bakery.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Oct 16, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — La Purisima Bakery released its “Diamondback Conchas” in honor of the Valley baseball team making it to the Postseason!

The Mexican sweet bread, Concha, is colored teal and purple as an homage to the Diamondbacks throwback jerseys.

“The last time [the D-backs] made it to the World Series was in 2001 and that's the colors they were going with,” said Armando Arellano, manager at La Purisima Bakery, to ABC15. “So, we want that same feeling we want that same excitement here in the city… we thought it would be right to make them retro colors.”

What's a Concha? “It's a traditional Mexican pastry… [Concha] stands for Shell, but it's pretty cool, it's a soft bread,” explained Arellano and shared that the pan dulce also tastes great when dipped in milk.

How long will the Diamondback Conchas be available? It’ll depend on the Valley. “If people want us to keep making them, we'll keep making them. We love making them. So hopefully they stay, said Arellano. The specialty themed Conchas were released on October 12 and since then the bakery has sold 300 to 600 of them daily, according to Arellano.

This isn’t the first time that the local bakery has rallied behind an Arizona sports team - the business went viral with its Suns-inspired Conchas during the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Here’s where to go for your D-backs inspired Mexican sweet bread:

PHOENIX LOCATION

  • Address: 2318 E Indian School Rd
  • Hours of operation:
    • Tuesday - Saturday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Sunday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Closed on Mondays.

GLENDALE LOCATION

  • Address: 4533 W Glendale Ave
  • Hours of operation:
    • Tuesday - Saturday from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Sunday from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Closed on Mondays.
ICYMI: D-BACKS VS. PHILLIES IN NLCS

Game 1 is set for Monday, October 16 in Philadelphia.

Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 will be played in Philadelphia. Games 3, 4, and 5 will be played in Phoenix.

Tickets for the Diamondbacks' home games are available for purchase here and tickets for Phillies' home games can be purchased here.

*Games 5-7 are "if necessary"

The D-backs moved onto the NLCS after sweeping both the LA Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers in the first two series of the postseason.

*The video in the player above features the D-backs’ players in the “Clubhouse” after the Game 3 sweep.

