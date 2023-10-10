Share Facebook

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2001, file photo, the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their ninth-inning victory over the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the World Series in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won the 2001 World Series in their fourth year of existence. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File) Joe Cavaretta/AP

Arizona Diamondbacks coach Eddie Rodriquez celebrates the Diamondbacks 15-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the World Series with Diamondbacks Mark Grace Saturday, Nov. 3, 2001, at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. Game 7 will be Sunday in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) JOHN BAZEMORE/AP

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2001, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks' Luis Gonzalez raises a fist as he is hugged by coach Eddie Rodriguez after Gonzalez's hit scored the winning run in Game 7 of the World Series against the New York Yankees, at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) Matt York/AP

President Bush accepts a jersey as he hosts a ceremony for the World Series champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2001. Bush is joined, left to right, by team owner Jerry Colangelo, and series co-MVPs, pitchers Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/ASSOCIATED PRESS

** FILE ** In this Nov. 4, 2001 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., waves to the crowd prior to Game 7 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) John Bazemore/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson singles against the New York Yankees in the third inning of Game 6 of the World Series Saturday, Nov. 3, 2001, at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) JOHN BAZEMORE/AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Danny Bautista hits a two-RBI single that scored Jay Bell and Damian Miller during the third inning of Game 6 of the World Series Saturday, Nov. 3, 2001, at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. Looking on are New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada and home plate umpire Dana DeMuth. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta) JOE CAVARETTA/AP

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Randy Johnson, left, sits in the Arizona dugout with pitcher Curt Schilling in the eigth inning of Game 6 of the World Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Nov. 3, 2001 at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. Johnson struck out seven batters and allowed two runs in seven innings pitched. Schilling is a possible starter for Game 7. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Bob Brenly blows a bubble during the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Nov. 3, 2001, at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) ELAINE THOMPSON/AP

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson reacts as New York Yankees' Scott Brosius flies out to end the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series Saturday, Nov. 3, 2001, at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) ELAINE THOMPSON/AP

New York Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte stands at top as Arizona Diamondbacks' Damian Miller, center right, is greeted by Reggie Sanders (16) and Danny Bautista (29) after Miller and Sanders scored on a Tony Womack single during the second inning of Game 6 of the World Series Saturday, Nov. 3, 2001, at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi) LENNY IGNELZI/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson throws against the New York Yankees in the first inning of Game 6 of the World Series Saturday Nov. 3, 2001, at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. (AP Photo/POOL, Matt York) MATT YORK/ASSOCIATED PRESS

** FILE ** Arizona Diamondbacks' Luis Gonzalez celebrates driving in the game-winning run in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the New York Yankees Sunday, Nov. 4, 2001, at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. The Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday told left fielder Luis Gonzalez they will not bring him back next season(AP Photo/John Bazemore) JOHN BAZEMORE/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arizona Diamondbacks' Mark Grace speaks to the crowd during the Diamondbacks' Parade of Champions Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2001 at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks brought the first major professional sports championship to the city when they beat the New York Yankees to win the World Series. (AP Photo/Paul Connors) PAUL CONNORS/ASSOCIATED PRESS

