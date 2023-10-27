World Series tickets disappear: One fan's fight to get them back

PHOENIX — With the World Series back in Arizona on Monday, Diamondbacks fans are scrambling to get tickets.

Matt says he was online during the last game trying to get the cheapest tickets he could find for Monday's home game.

He found a pair of tickets on SeatGeek, the Diamondbacks' official resale ticket site.

With fees, he had to pay around $1,700 so that he and his son could have the experience.

It's A LOT of money for Matt.

"It happens every 25 years around here. I'm 45 years old. My son is 5. I don't want to be 70 years old next time it happens," Matt says.

SeatGeek sent an email confirming he paid for the tickets and had them for the big night.

Then morning came — and so did a disturbing email.

"Sorry your transaction has been cancelled," Matt says the email stated.

SeatGeek says they couldn't process the transaction.

Matt says he was angry that he had the tickets, and then suddenly he doesn't.

He asks: how that could happen?

SeatGeek did refund all of his money and urged him to try again.

But by then, Matt says prices had gone way up.

"It's about $1,500 per ticket in that certain spot," he says about the aisle seats he bought.

A lot of people will spend a lot of money to see a World Series game and some people will chase rock-bottom prices listed by individuals on sites like Craigslist, eBay, or OfferUp.

Beware! You could end up spending much, much more than you ever wanted.

Protect yourself!



Be wary of any price far below others listed.

Do not pay with cash or wire transfer, or even payment apps. You can't get the money back.

Credit cards offer best protections.

Legitimate sites have verified tickets and refund policies.

Matt says his son is such a big D-backs fan, that he shared a video of his boy's participation in last year's Father's Day's Diamondback Hot Dog Derby.

After surprising his son with the tickets, Matt says he dreads telling him they won't be going.

"It pulls at your heartstrings a little bit, you know," he says.

We contacted SeatGeek.

They say "the seller does have a small window to reject/accept the tickets before the order is confirmed. In this case, the seller rejected the order, and we are currently looking into why."

But, they also are now giving Matt a $400 credit.

They say with his refund, that "covers the cost of new tickets in the same section and row."

Matt says he couldn't find the same seats for that price.

"Truly, all I want are the seats that I paid for at the price that I paid. I don't want anything else," he says.

Matt is trying to work with SeatGeek to get similar tickets for Monday's game.

We're hoping that happens and we will let you know.

The Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes also has advice on ticket buying.