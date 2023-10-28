CHASE FIELD: What to know about the World Series home games

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing the World Series back to Phoenix!

The D-backs will host games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary.)

Y’all continue to #EmbraceTheChaos and blow our mind. 🤯



All 3 World Series games at @ChaseField are officially sold out! pic.twitter.com/BticW6xs7d — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 26, 2023

If you’re part of the SOLD OUT crowds for the World Series games in the Valley, here’s some key information you need to know before you go:



Game 3: Monday, October 30, at 5:03 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, October 31, at 5:03 p.m.

Game 5 (if needed): Wednesday, November 1, at 5:03 p.m.

Gates up at 2 p.m. on these game days.

Seats: Not sure what area in the ballpark your seats are in? Check out this map.

The final postseason games in Phoenix are sold out. Resale tickets for each of the Chase Field games are available on sites like SeatGeek ranging from $550 to more than $2,000 per ticket.

RELATED: WATCH PARTIES IN THE VALLEY FOR D-BACKS' WORLD SERIES

CLEAR BAG POLICY



KEEP THIS IN MIND: The clear bag policy is in place; small clutch purses are permitted but they can’t be larger than 6.5” X 4.5” and the clear bags can’t be larger than 12”x 6”x 12.” For more information on the clear bag policy, a list of the permitted/prohibited items, bag storage lockers and more, click here.

PARKING



Prices listed below are from D-backs preferred partner, ParkWhiz- click here to reserve a spot.

$300- 719 E. Jackson St.

$293.45- 811 E. Jackson St.

$220- 15 E. Monroe St.

$70- 140 W. Jefferson St.

$50- 201 S. 1st St.

$40- 201 N. 1st St.

$30- 55 N. 1st Ave.

DEALS IN THE VALLEY

VOODOO DOUGHNUT



You can get a Snake Cake for 25 cents!

Starting Oct. 27, “every game day" through the World Series, they’ll be offering the red, black, and white sprinkled doughnuts called Snake Cakes for 25 cents.

MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS



Special: Guests wearing D-Backs gear to the museum during the World Series game days will receive a 15% discount.

Where: 9500 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale

EAT UP DRIVE IN



The ‘Corbin Carroll’ meal: It’s a double cheeseburger, side of fries, a chocolate chip cookie and guests’ choice of regular, flavored or frozen lemonade [$7.77]. According to a news release, “each meal will also come with a unique baseball card - with a limited quantity signed by Carroll himself.”

[$7.77]. According to a news release, “each meal will also come with a unique baseball card - with a limited quantity signed by Carroll himself.” When: now through October 31.

Where: 4001 East Indian School Road in Phoenix

RAINBOW RYDERS