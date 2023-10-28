Watch Now
CHASE FIELD: What to know about the World Series home games

D-backs will host Games 3, 4, and 5 (if needed)
Mayor Kate Gallego and other officials described the preparations the city of Phoenix is doing to host World Series games next week.
Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted at 8:01 AM, Oct 28, 2023
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing the World Series back to Phoenix!

The D-backs will host games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary.)

If you’re part of the SOLD OUT crowds for the World Series games in the Valley, here’s some key information you need to know before you go:

CLEAR BAG POLICY

  • KEEP THIS IN MIND: The clear bag policy is in place; small clutch purses are permitted but they can’t be larger than 6.5” X 4.5” and the clear bags can’t be larger than 12”x 6”x 12.” For more information on the clear bag policy, a list of the permitted/prohibited items, bag storage lockers and more, click here.
PARKING

  • Prices listed below are from D-backs preferred partner, ParkWhiz- click here to reserve a spot.
  • $300- 719 E. Jackson St.
  • $293.45- 811 E. Jackson St.
  • $220- 15 E. Monroe St.
  • $70- 140 W. Jefferson St.
  • $50- 201 S. 1st St.
  • $40- 201 N. 1st St.
  • $30- 55 N. 1st Ave.

DEALS IN THE VALLEY

VOODOO DOUGHNUT

  • You can get a Snake Cake for 25 cents!
  • Starting Oct. 27, “every game day" through the World Series, they’ll be offering the red, black, and white sprinkled doughnuts called Snake Cakes for 25 cents.

MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS

  • Special: Guests wearing D-Backs gear to the museum during the World Series game days will receive a 15% discount.
  • Where: 9500 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale

EAT UP DRIVE IN

  • The ‘Corbin Carroll’ meal: It’s a double cheeseburger, side of fries, a chocolate chip cookie and guests’ choice of regular, flavored or frozen lemonade [$7.77]. According to a news release, “each meal will also come with a unique baseball card - with a limited quantity signed by Carroll himself.”
  • When: now through October 31.
  • Where: 4001 East Indian School Road in Phoenix

RAINBOW RYDERS

  • Starting Friday, October 27th through Thursday, November 2nd.
  • The company is offering $22 off sunrise flights with promo code “DBACKS”
  • More information can be found here.
