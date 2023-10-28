CHASE FIELD: What to know about the World Series home games

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing the World Series back to Phoenix!
The D-backs will host games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary.)
Y’all continue to #EmbraceTheChaos and blow our mind. 🤯— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 26, 2023
All 3 World Series games at @ChaseField are officially sold out! pic.twitter.com/BticW6xs7d
If you’re part of the SOLD OUT crowds for the World Series games in the Valley, here’s some key information you need to know before you go:
- Game 3: Monday, October 30, at 5:03 p.m.
- Game 4: Tuesday, October 31, at 5:03 p.m.
- Game 5 (if needed): Wednesday, November 1, at 5:03 p.m.
- Gates up at 2 p.m. on these game days.
- Seats: Not sure what area in the ballpark your seats are in? Check out this map.
- The final postseason games in Phoenix are sold out. Resale tickets for each of the Chase Field games are available on sites like SeatGeek ranging from $550 to more than $2,000 per ticket.
CLEAR BAG POLICY
- KEEP THIS IN MIND: The clear bag policy is in place; small clutch purses are permitted but they can’t be larger than 6.5” X 4.5” and the clear bags can’t be larger than 12”x 6”x 12.” For more information on the clear bag policy, a list of the permitted/prohibited items, bag storage lockers and more, click here.
PARKING
- Prices listed below are from D-backs preferred partner, ParkWhiz- click here to reserve a spot.
- $300- 719 E. Jackson St.
- $293.45- 811 E. Jackson St.
- $220- 15 E. Monroe St.
- $70- 140 W. Jefferson St.
- $50- 201 S. 1st St.
- $40- 201 N. 1st St.
- $30- 55 N. 1st Ave.
DEALS IN THE VALLEY
- You can get a Snake Cake for 25 cents!
- Starting Oct. 27, “every game day" through the World Series, they’ll be offering the red, black, and white sprinkled doughnuts called Snake Cakes for 25 cents.
- Special: Guests wearing D-Backs gear to the museum during the World Series game days will receive a 15% discount.
- Where: 9500 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale
- The ‘Corbin Carroll’ meal: It’s a double cheeseburger, side of fries, a chocolate chip cookie and guests’ choice of regular, flavored or frozen lemonade [$7.77]. According to a news release, “each meal will also come with a unique baseball card - with a limited quantity signed by Carroll himself.”
- When: now through October 31.
- Where: 4001 East Indian School Road in Phoenix
RAINBOW RYDERS
- Starting Friday, October 27th through Thursday, November 2nd.
- The company is offering $22 off sunrise flights with promo code “DBACKS”
- More information can be found here.