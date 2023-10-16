The 50-cent ‘Snake Cake’ you can get at Voodoo Doughnut during the D-backs NLCS run

TEMPE, AZ — To keep the Valley's good “mojo,” Voodoo Doughnut has a special deal during the Diamondbacks’ NLCS run -- you can get a Snake Cake for 50 cents!

The D-backs earned their spot in the NLCS after sweeping the Dodgers in front of a sold-out Chase Field last week!

Voodoo Doughnut The 'Snake Cake' at Voodoo Doughnut

The popular Portland business announced Monday that “every game day, beginning today” they’ll be offering thered, black, and white decorated doughnuts called Snake Cakes for 50 cents.

“It doesn’t get much more exciting than Playoff Baseball in October," said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Since opening our Tempe store, we are thrilled to be a part of the community and supporting all the local teams,” continued Schultz.

IF YOU GO

Address: 1324 S Rural Rd. in Tempe

D-BACKS VS. PHILLIES IN NLCS

Game 1 is set for Monday, October 16 in Philadelphia.

Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 will be played in Philadelphia. Games 3, 4, and 5 will be played in Phoenix.

Tickets for the Diamondbacks' home games are available for purchase here and tickets for Phillies' home games can be purchased here.

The D-backs moved onto the NLCS after sweeping both the LA Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers in the first two series of the postseason.

*The video in the player above features the D-backs’ players in the “Clubhouse” after the Game 3 sweep