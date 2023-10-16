Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

The 50-cent ‘Snake Cake’ you can get at Voodoo Doughnut during the D-backs NLCS run

A special doughnut deal to support the Serpientes
The Arizona Diamondbacks are headed to the NLCS after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez takes us in the “Clubhouse” with some of the players after the Game 3 sweep!
The 50-cent ‘Snake Cake’ you can get at Voodoo Doughnut during on game-day for the D-backs in NLCS.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 14:22:31-04

TEMPE, AZ — To keep the Valley's good “mojo,” Voodoo Doughnut has a special deal during the Diamondbacks’ NLCS run -- you can get a Snake Cake for 50 cents!

The D-backs earned their spot in the NLCS after sweeping the Dodgers in front of a sold-out Chase Field last week!

The 'Snake Cake' at Voodoo Doughnut
The 'Snake Cake' at Voodoo Doughnut

The popular Portland business announced Monday that “every game day, beginning today” they’ll be offering thered, black, and white decorated doughnuts called Snake Cakes for 50 cents.

“It doesn’t get much more exciting than Playoff Baseball in October," said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Since opening our Tempe store, we are thrilled to be a part of the community and supporting all the local teams,” continued Schultz.

IF YOU GO

Address: 1324 S Rural Rd. in Tempe

@abc15arizona Arizona officially has its own Voodoo Doughnut! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez takes us to the new location that’s ready to cast a spell on the Valley with its treats and even set to officiate your wedding! 🍩 #Tempe #Arizona #VoodooDoughnut #New #ABC15 #NewBusiness #ASU #TempeCampus #ThingsToDo ♬ original sound - ABC15Arizona

D-BACKS VS. PHILLIES IN NLCS

Game 1 is set for Monday, October 16 in Philadelphia.

Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 will be played in Philadelphia. Games 3, 4, and 5 will be played in Phoenix.

Tickets for the Diamondbacks' home games are available for purchase here and tickets for Phillies' home games can be purchased here.

The D-backs moved onto the NLCS after sweeping both the LA Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers in the first two series of the postseason.

*The video in the player above features the D-backs’ players in the “Clubhouse” after the Game 3 sweep

More Things to Do stories:
Nick Ciletti.png

Surprise News

Spencer's Place opens second coffee shop location in Surprise

Nick Ciletti
5:27 AM, Oct 16, 2023
Pretty Decent Concepts5.jpf

Things To Do

Carry On: A 1960s-early 70s airplane-inspired cocktail bar coming to PHX

Nicole Gutierrez
4:26 PM, Oct 13, 2023
‘Wild West Music Fest’ in Maricopa

Things To Do

City of Maricopa celebrates its 20th Anniversary with the 'Wild West Music Fest'

Nicole Gutierrez
12:46 PM, Oct 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football