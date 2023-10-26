Watch parties and deals in the Valley for D-backs' World Series

PHOENIX — The D-backs clinched their spot to the 2023 World Series after defeating the Phillies! The first two games are in Texas [Oct. 27 & 28] and D-backs will host games, 3 and 4; if needed, game 5 will be played in Phoenix and 6 & 7 would be back in Texas.
If you’re not at the ballpark for these games, you can still “embrace the chaos” at several businesses across the Valley!
Your official #Dbacks watch parties for Games 1 & 2 of the World Series are at @GuysDTPHX! Watch with fellow fans and emcee Mike Bauer, plus have the chance to win signed team memorabilia all game long. Party starts at 4 PM for both games! pic.twitter.com/SPdp1W15KX— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 26, 2023
Here’s where to go:
GUY FIERI’S DTPHX KITCHEN + BAR
- The following information is for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.
- Festivities beginning at 4 p.m.- game time is set for 5:03 p.m.
- Happy Hour deals begin at 4 p.m. and last throughout the game.
- The party will be emceed by D-backs In-Game Host Mike Bauer. There will be prizes raffled off, including postseason merchandise, a signed baseballs/bats, Game 3 and 4 World Series tickets.
- "Full-service tables have a food and beverage minimum of $50."
- When: All D-backs postseason games
- Specials: $2 off wells, $2 off 22 oz. drafts and $2 off select appetizers.
NOTE: Specials only available on weekdays from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close
- Where: All Arizona Twin Peaks locations.
- When: each D-backs game will be able to be viewed on their patio projector screen.
- Specials: $10 pitchers during the games
- Where: 3110 North Central Avenue — Suite 185 — in Phoenix
DEAL/WATCH PARTIES AT THE AZ STATE FAIR
- Get free admission to the Arizona State Fair this weekend when you show your team spirit.
- On Saturday, Oct. 28, anyone wearing D-backs gear — shirts, jerseys, shorts, pants, socks, hats, or hoodies — can get into the fair for free from 2 to 4 p.m. The regular price of admission is $15.
- The World Series games will be broadcast Friday and Saturday in The Hangout, located near Kiddieland.
- The restaurant will be hosting watch parties for the D-backs’ playoffs run.
- Address: 4801 E Cactus Rd in Scottsdale
- You can get a Snake Cake for 25 cents!
- Starting Oct. 27, “every game day" through the World Series, they’ll be offering the red, black, and white sprinkled doughnuts called Snake Cakes for 25 cents.
- Location: Huss Brewing Downtown PHX Brewpub + TOGO [225 E Monroe St, Phoenix].
- According to a news release, the pub is making “World Series Nachos - Crispy tortilla chips, house-made beer cheese, braised black beans, fresh corn relish, pickles onions, pickled jalapenos, lime crema, and cotija cheese.”
- Specials:
- Diamondback Dog plus a pint for $10.
- $2.23 off all Nibbles, includes: the Giant Rustic Pretzel, Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers, BYO Green Chile Pork Sliders, and more.
- Special: Guests wearing D-Backs gear to the museum during the World Series game days will receive a 15% discount.
- Where: 9500 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale
- The ‘Corbin Carroll’ meal: It’s a double cheeseburger, side of fries, a chocolate chip cookie and guests’ choice of regular, flavored or frozen lemonade [$7.77]. According to a news release, “each meal will also come with a unique baseball card - with a limited quantity signed by Carroll himself.”
- When: now through October 31.
- Where: 4001 East Indian School Road in Phoenix
RAINBOW RYDERS
- Starting Friday, October 27th through Thursday, November 2nd.
- The company is offering $22 off sunrise flights with promo code “DBACKS”
- More information can be found here.