Watch parties and deals in the Valley for D-backs' World Series

First two games are away, D-backs will host games 3, 4 & 5
Go D-backs! Join in on the World Series fun at some of these watch parties and special events.
D-backs fans cheering
Posted at 2:53 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 08:49:21-04

PHOENIX — The D-backs clinched their spot to the 2023 World Series after defeating the Phillies! The first two games are in Texas [Oct. 27 & 28] and D-backs will host games, 3 and 4; if needed, game 5 will be played in Phoenix and 6 & 7 would be back in Texas.

If you’re not at the ballpark for these games, you can still “embrace the chaos” at several businesses across the Valley!

Here’s where to go:

GUY FIERI’S DTPHX KITCHEN + BAR

  • The following information is for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.
    • Festivities beginning at 4 p.m.- game time is set for 5:03 p.m.
    • Happy Hour deals begin at 4 p.m. and last throughout the game.
    • The party will be emceed by D-backs In-Game Host Mike Bauer. There will be prizes raffled off, including postseason merchandise, a signed baseballs/bats, Game 3 and 4 World Series tickets.
    • "Full-service tables have a food and beverage minimum of $50."

TWIN PEAKS

  • When: All D-backs postseason games
  • Specials: $2 off wells, $2 off 22 oz. drafts and $2 off select appetizers.
    NOTE: Specials only available on weekdays from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close
  • Where: All Arizona Twin Peaks locations.

THE GREEN WOODPECKER

  • When: each D-backs game will be able to be viewed on their patio projector screen.
  • Specials: $10 pitchers during the games
  • Where: 3110 North Central Avenue — Suite 185 — in Phoenix

DEAL/WATCH PARTIES AT THE AZ STATE FAIR

  • Get free admission to the Arizona State Fair this weekend when you show your team spirit.
  • On Saturday, Oct. 28, anyone wearing D-backs gear — shirts, jerseys, shorts, pants, socks, hats, or hoodies — can get into the fair for free from 2 to 4 p.m. The regular price of admission is $15.
  • The World Series games will be broadcast Friday and Saturday in The Hangout, located near Kiddieland. 

THE MEXICANO

  • The restaurant will be hosting watch parties for the D-backs’ playoffs run.
  • Address: 4801 E Cactus Rd in Scottsdale

VOODOO DOUGHNUT

  • You can get a Snake Cake for 25 cents!
  • Starting Oct. 27, “every game day" through the World Series, they’ll be offering the red, black, and white sprinkled doughnuts called Snake Cakes for 25 cents.
The 50-cent ‘Snake Cake’ you can get at Voodoo Doughnut during on game-day for the D-backs in NLCS.
HUSS BREWPUB

  • Location: Huss Brewing Downtown PHX Brewpub + TOGO [225 E Monroe St, Phoenix].
  • According to a news release, the pub is making “World Series Nachos - Crispy tortilla chips, house-made beer cheese, braised black beans, fresh corn relish, pickles onions, pickled jalapenos, lime crema, and cotija cheese.”
  • Specials:
    • Diamondback Dog plus a pint for $10.
    • $2.23 off all Nibbles, includes: the Giant Rustic Pretzel, Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers, BYO Green Chile Pork Sliders, and more.

MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS

  • Special: Guests wearing D-Backs gear to the museum during the World Series game days will receive a 15% discount.
  • Where: 9500 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale

EAT UP DRIVE IN

  • The ‘Corbin Carroll’ meal: It’s a double cheeseburger, side of fries, a chocolate chip cookie and guests’ choice of regular, flavored or frozen lemonade [$7.77]. According to a news release, “each meal will also come with a unique baseball card - with a limited quantity signed by Carroll himself.”
  • When: now through October 31.
  • Where: 4001 East Indian School Road in Phoenix

RAINBOW RYDERS

  • Starting Friday, October 27th through Thursday, November 2nd.
  • The company is offering $22 off sunrise flights with promo code “DBACKS”
  • More information can be found here.
