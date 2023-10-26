Watch parties and deals in the Valley for D-backs' World Series

PHOENIX — The D-backs clinched their spot to the 2023 World Series after defeating the Phillies! The first two games are in Texas [Oct. 27 & 28] and D-backs will host games, 3 and 4; if needed, game 5 will be played in Phoenix and 6 & 7 would be back in Texas.

If you’re not at the ballpark for these games, you can still “embrace the chaos” at several businesses across the Valley!

Your official #Dbacks watch parties for Games 1 & 2 of the World Series are at @GuysDTPHX! Watch with fellow fans and emcee Mike Bauer, plus have the chance to win signed team memorabilia all game long. Party starts at 4 PM for both games! pic.twitter.com/SPdp1W15KX — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 26, 2023

Here’s where to go:

GUY FIERI’S DTPHX KITCHEN + BAR



The following information is for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.

Festivities beginning at 4 p.m.- game time is set for 5:03 p.m. Happy Hour deals begin at 4 p.m. and last throughout the game. The party will be emceed by D-backs In-Game Host Mike Bauer. There will be prizes raffled off, including postseason merchandise, a signed baseballs/bats, Game 3 and 4 World Series tickets. "Full-service tables have a food and beverage minimum of $50."



TWIN PEAKS



When: All D-backs postseason games

Specials: $2 off wells, $2 off 22 oz. drafts and $2 off select appetizers.

NOTE: Specials only available on weekdays from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close

Where: All Arizona Twin Peaks locations.

THE GREEN WOODPECKER



When: each D-backs game will be able to be viewed on their patio projector screen.

Specials: $10 pitchers during the games

Where: 3110 North Central Avenue — Suite 185 — in Phoenix

DEAL/WATCH PARTIES AT THE AZ STATE FAIR



Get free admission to the Arizona State Fair this weekend when you show your team spirit.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, anyone wearing D-backs gear — shirts, jerseys, shorts, pants, socks, hats, or hoodies — can get into the fair for free from 2 to 4 p.m. The regular price of admission is $15.

The World Series games will be broadcast Friday and Saturday in The Hangout, located near Kiddieland.

THE MEXICANO



The restaurant will be hosting watch parties for the D-backs’ playoffs run.

Address: 4801 E Cactus Rd in Scottsdale

VOODOO DOUGHNUT



You can get a Snake Cake for 25 cents!

Starting Oct. 27, “every game day" through the World Series, they’ll be offering the red, black, and white sprinkled doughnuts called Snake Cakes for 25 cents.

Voodoo Doughnut The 50-cent ‘Snake Cake’ you can get at Voodoo Doughnut during on game-day for the D-backs in NLCS.



HUSS BREWPUB



Location: Huss Brewing Downtown PHX Brewpub + TOGO [225 E Monroe St, Phoenix].

According to a news release, the pub is making “World Series Nachos - Crispy tortilla chips, house-made beer cheese, braised black beans, fresh corn relish, pickles onions, pickled jalapenos, lime crema, and cotija cheese.”

Specials:

Diamondback Dog plus a pint for $10. $2.23 off all Nibbles, includes: the Giant Rustic Pretzel, Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers, BYO Green Chile Pork Sliders, and more.



MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS



Special: Guests wearing D-Backs gear to the museum during the World Series game days will receive a 15% discount.

Where: 9500 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale

EAT UP DRIVE IN



The ‘Corbin Carroll’ meal: It’s a double cheeseburger, side of fries, a chocolate chip cookie and guests’ choice of regular, flavored or frozen lemonade [$7.77]. According to a news release, “each meal will also come with a unique baseball card - with a limited quantity signed by Carroll himself.”

[$7.77]. According to a news release, “each meal will also come with a unique baseball card - with a limited quantity signed by Carroll himself.” When: now through October 31.

Where: 4001 East Indian School Road in Phoenix

RAINBOW RYDERS