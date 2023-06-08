Valley prepares to welcome the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four

PHOENIX — The NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four returns to the Valley next spring.

Preparations though are already well underway.

President of the Host Committee Jay Perry tells us "There's so much work to do over the next year."

It's ultimately a team effort between cities to host the tournament. Phoenix is expected to host several fan events, while Glendale hosts the big games.

"We have great momentum," Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps says. "We're kind of this small city that is able to tackle some of the largest events in the world."

Whether you're a basketball fan, or just enjoy the atmosphere of mega-events, planners say there will be something for everyone. From a fan-fest, to a music festival, and of course, the games.

It's also an opportunity to market what Arizona has to offer.

"It's just a giant commercial for Arizona," Parry says. "It's our opportunity to put our best foot forward."

