NCAA and Phoenix organizing committee start prepping for 2024 Final Four

PHOENIX — Even though tipoff to the 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four is about 16 months away, the NCAA and the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee are already starting to prepare for the major event.

Officials from the NCAA, along with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, on Tuesday unveiled the logo of the 2024 Phoenix Final Four, which will be played in Glendale at State Farm Stadium on April 6 and April 8, 2024.

The Final Four is being played in the Valley just a little over a year after the 2023 Super Bowl will be played in the same venue. Having a history of hosting major events is one of the reasons the NCAA choose the Valley for the 2024 Final Four.

“[Phoenix has] incredible experience hosting major events — College Football Playoff and the Super Bowl. Experience matters,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball.

