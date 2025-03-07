Valley native, ASU alum Kellen Mills leads the #43 car in the pits this weekend at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, AZ — This weekend, as tens of thousands of fans flock to Phoenix Raceway and millions more tune in from home, one Valley native will be in a place he never expected to be as a former football player — the pits.

Kellen Mills wasn’t a fan of NASCAR or motorsports growing up and didn’t know much about it.

But this Sunday, Mills will be suited up and ready, the first to touch Legacy Motor Club’s #43 car as it pulls in for a pit stop.

His journey from Arizona State University walk-on to NASCAR jackman is a story of unexpected opportunities and a mindset built on perseverance.

“A lot of the guys that kind of came in have been walk-ons from the football side of things or other sports,” Mills said. “Because a lot of it is, you're starting from absolute scratch. So I think people that have that, ‘I'm not the most talented guy,’ beginnings do really well.”

Mills was introduced to NASCAR by his strength coach at ASU, who saw potential in his power and precision. Now, more than a decade into his career, he worked with big names like Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin before becoming a leader for Legacy Motor Club.

And his role is crucial — in the world of NASCAR, races can be won or lost in the pits, where every tenth of a second matters.

For Mills, being a jackman plays into his strengths.

To him, it’s like a mix of powerlifting and ballroom dancing — precise, demanding, and all about timing.

“There's all these, like, really small things you have to do and be able to bridge together to actually be fast,” Mills explained.

The #43 team, part of Legacy Motor Club, will be relying on that speed and precision this weekend.

Mills says Phoenix Raceway’s unique layout will offer one of the first true tests of the season for teams looking to gain an edge on pit road.

And while NASCAR might not have been his first love, Mills has found a deep appreciation for the sport’s blend of innovation and split-second strategy.

“I didn’t have any interest myself, and now it's like, arguably one of the most fascinating things,” he said.

For those who don’t see the appeal of NASCAR, Mills has a message: look beyond the oval.

“You're essentially, like, watching innovation,” he added. And for Mills, that innovation has turned a once-unexpected path into a career in the pits he never saw coming.