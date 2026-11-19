PHOENIX — Thanksgiving dinner is getting more expensive, with a new analysis finding the average holiday meal will cost Americans approximately 11% more this year than in 2025.

The analysis by Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation, first reported by Scripps News, found that the average price of a 15-pound frozen turkey has increased 26%, while green beans have jumped nearly 37%.

But major retailers are offering discounted turkeys, bundled holiday meals and digital coupons to help families stretch their budgets.

From Kroger to Sam's Club and Walmart, we visited stores to find out what shoppers can get for their money, including turkeys for as little as 58 cents per pound and complete Thanksgiving meals costing less than $4 per person.

For Ahwatukee, Arizona resident Peter Beans, Thanksgiving calls for one big bird.

"I got me a jumbo turkey. I'm probably getting about a 25, 30-pound turkey," Beans said.

He's preparing to feed family, friends and neighbors, but with Christmas just around the corner, he's also thinking about how to keep holiday spending under control.

"Oh, saving money the holidays is super super good because Christmas is coming too. You got grandkids, all kinds of people you got to buy for," Beans said.

At Kroger, shoppers can find some of the biggest savings on the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving table.

"So on our butterball turkeys, these go down all the way to 88 cents with that digital coupon, and then we have our Kroger turkeys over there with that digital coupon down to 58 cents per pound," Daniella Lerma, Kroger multicultural specialist, said.

That means a 15-pound Kroger-brand turkey could cost just $8.70 at the advertised promotional price, before any applicable taxes or fees.

Lerma said shoppers don't need to wait until Thanksgiving week to take advantage of the discounts.

"You can find all of these great Thanksgiving savings now. You don't have to wait," she said.

The retailer is also offering $5 pumpkin pies, discounts on holiday staples and other digital coupon deals. Lerma recommends checking the Kroger app before heading to the grocery store.

"Always go to the app first. So before I even come into a Kroger, I go onto our app and I'll download all of our weekly digital coupons," she said.

For shoppers looking to spend less time cooking, Sam's Club is offering an 11-item Thanksgiving feast for under $160.

The meal includes a hickory-smoked turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, macaroni and cheese, green beans, salad, corn, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie and a charcuterie appetizer.

"You can feed 16 people for about $10 a person, and it's easy and fast. So you can prepare this whole meal in under two hours, saving you time as well," Dewey Schager, Sam's Club manager in Tempe, Arizona, said.

Schager said the retailer spent more than a year developing its holiday meal based on customer feedback, adding more food and new options.

"We've doubled up our portions on our favorite items, and we've added the ham, the turkey gravy, and an appetizer with the security board, all because of members' feedback in our members' mark community," Schager said.

The meal can also be purchased through the Sam's Club app without searching for each ingredient individually.

"You can now just select ‘Add To Cart’ with one click, and it literally adds this entire meal deal with one click," Schager said.

Members can arrange curbside pickup or delivery, subject to availability.

Sam's Club and Walmart are also offering a combined Sam's Club Plus and Walmart+ membership for $120 annually, allowing shoppers to access benefits from both retailers through one bundled membership purchase.

At Walmart, shoppers can find an even lower-priced Thanksgiving option.

The retailer is offering a complete holiday meal for $35, designed to feed up to 10 people.

"The total cost is $35, and it serves up to 10 people," said Kenny Anderson, Walmart digital coach.

That works out to approximately $3.50 per person.

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The meal includes 26 total items across 17 different products, including a 10- to 16-pound Butterball turkey, stuffing, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, potatoes, dinner rolls, cranberries and ingredients for pumpkin pie.

Unlike the mostly prepared Sam's Club meal, Walmart's deal includes groceries shoppers can use to cook their Thanksgiving dinner at home.

Anderson said the retailer has made it easier to purchase everything at once, whether shopping in person or online.

"We're cheaper this year, or less expensive, and it's one click, and it's all in your cart, and it makes everything simple," Anderson said.

The Walmart holiday meal deal runs through December 24th, according to Anderson. He said additional online promotional offers may be available to eligible shoppers.

"There's a few promo codes that you can use that'll get you $10 off or free express delivery," Anderson said.

He identified the promotional codes DOUBLE10 and TRIPLE10 for potential $10 discounts, along with THANKFUL for free express delivery for eligible first-time express delivery customers. Shoppers should check the current terms, eligibility requirements and expiration dates before placing an order.

For Ahwatukee, Arizona resident Elaine Hickmen, who is preparing Thanksgiving dinner for her family and residents at an assisted living home, planning ahead is one of the best ways to avoid overspending.

"My thing is shopping early. I think is the best solution," Hickmen said.

She learned that lesson last year after struggling to find holiday staples, including cranberries, close to Thanksgiving. This year, she's already purchasing ingredients to make sure she has everything she needs.

And with more mouths to feed, every dollar counts.

"Oh, very important, because food is more expensive, and I have more mouths to fill. So, of course, it's very important to me," Hickmen said.

Whether shoppers choose a discounted turkey, a prepared feast or a bundled grocery deal, comparing prices, checking digital coupons and planning ahead could help keep Thanksgiving dinner affordable this year.