PEORIA — He's only six years old, but Reddington "Red" Courtright is already making a name for himself on the racetrack.

The Peoria first grader recently took first place in Round 2 of the Phoenix Kart Racing Association's Winter Series, racing against other young drivers. Red first got behind the wheel at age five after his mom, Whitney, introduced him to the sport she enjoyed as a teenager.

Now, when he's not working on addition and subtraction in the classroom, he's sharpening his turns and dreaming of a future in professional racing.

His mom says the sport is about more than winning, teaching Red valuable lessons in mechanics, hard work, and sportsmanship.

Watch ABC15's Jordan Bontke meet the pint-sized racer and find out why he's already chasing big dreams — one lap at a time.