FOUNTAIN HILLS, Arizona — The Fountain Hills Town Council has voted to ban automated license plate reader systems from town public property and public rights-of-way, despite the town not currently having an ALPR system.

Councilman Alan Skillicorn, who drafted the ordinance, took ABC15’s questions the day after it passed.

Those questions included why he felt this ban was needed when the town doesn’t have an ALPR system.

"It's much easier to prevent something before it happens than after it happens," said Skillicorn.

Our team was told by town staff that Fountain Hills does have a traffic-detection camera-sensor system, which facilitates the traffic signals when vehicles are waiting.

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ABC15 has reported extensively on automated license plate readers, including systems such as Flock camera.

Cities across the Valley have recently ended their contracts with Flock, citing concerns over privacy and misuse.

Back in October, Tempe’s City Council passed an ordinance to prohibit the city and law enforcement from purchasing, using, and accessing ALPR systems and data except in limited circumstances. The decision made Tempe the first Arizona city to enact such a ban.

The ordinance adopted in Fountain Hills bans ALPR systems on town public property and in public rights-of-way. It does not prevent people or businesses from using personal or commercial security systems and does not apply to private property.

"We have rights, and we have privacies that are important," he said.

Council members Peggy McMahon and Brenda Kalivianakis cast the two no votes against the ordinance.

"Here we are once again sitting on the dais, creating a problem that doesn't exist," McMahon said.

Fountain Hills has a contract with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement services.

McMahon and Kalivianakis said MCSO provided a presentation to the council and took questions at the council meeting prior to the vote. The two believe the agency has safeguards in place for the use of the technology.

“We asked them point blank, would you like to have this as a tool in your tool kit?” McMahon said. “And they said, yes.”

McMahon said MCSO estimated it could use about four cameras at major entrances and exits to Fountain Hills.

"This is not a perfect technology, but it's a great technology for law enforcement, and it is a force multiplier for law enforcement," Kalivianakis said.

Two residents spoke at the meeting in support of the ban. Skillicorn said others also emailed the council.

MCSO sent ABC15 a statement on the new ordinance from Undersheriff Jeff Gentry, saying:

“License Plate Readers have proven to be an effective tool for locating missing people, including older adults who have gone missing, and helping address neighborhood crime. We are disappointed in the decision, but respect the Fountain Hills Town Council’s choice to ban ALPR cameras, and we’ll continue exploring other resources to help fight crime throughout Maricopa County.”

A city spokesman said the ordinance will take effect 30 days after it was passed, and any changes down the road would require another council action.