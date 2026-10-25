SARRC hosts 6th annual Yes Day Walk for Autism

TEMPE, AZ (KNXV) — Taking action for people with autism and their families with every step!

The sixth annual SARRC Yes Day Walk for Autism took place Sunday morning at Tempe Beach Park.

The Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC) hosts the yearly event each October as a way to create a Fall festival atmosphere, connect families with resources, and also make people with autism feel part of the community.

"You come out here, you're part of this community, you come back from this walk, and you've got 71 different groups saying we are here to help," said Danny Openden, SARRC's President and CEO. "That's what this event is all about, saying yes for people with autism and their families."

For moms like Kassi Stangel-Moore, who has two sons, ages four and seven who both have autism, connecting with SARRC has been a game-changer.

"They both have different support needs and so they've been able to match each of them where they are," says Kassi.

Other moms like Vanessa Stough from East Mesa opened up about feeling alone when you first get a diagnosis. She told ABC15's Nick Ciletti her 10-year-old son Angel was non-verbal until the age of four but has made tremendous strides in recent years.

"If you feel alone, don't," Vanessa says. "I was in that step and the more steps you take, the more you know, the more resources, the more people, and the more support you see out there."

For more information on SARRC, Yes Day, and to donate, click here