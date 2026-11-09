Bats discovered in Phoenix police Plaza parking garage during water mitigation work, department confirms

PHOENIX — Bats were discovered on the 7th floor of the Plaza parking garage, a structure that is detached and not part of the Police Headquarters Tower, according to Phoenix police.

The bats were found during efforts to mitigate a water incident at the site. Police said the discovery was not related to that work and had no bearing on the vacating or re-occupancy of the building.

Because the bats are federally protected and migratory, the police department says the department took no immediate action. A specialized vendor has now been contacted to assist with next steps.

Phoenix police headquarters was temporarily closed due to a water leak, as previously reported by ABC15.