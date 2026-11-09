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Bats discovered in Phoenix police Plaza parking garage during water mitigation work, department confirms

Phoenix police say the federally protected, migratory bats were found during water mitigation efforts but had no bearing on the building's closure or re-occupancy.
Phoenix Police Department headquarters is closed to the public due to a water leak that caused flooding in the building on Friday.
Phoenix PD headquarters temporarily closed due to water leak
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PHOENIX — Bats were discovered on the 7th floor of the Plaza parking garage, a structure that is detached and not part of the Police Headquarters Tower, according to Phoenix police.

The bats were found during efforts to mitigate a water incident at the site. Police said the discovery was not related to that work and had no bearing on the vacating or re-occupancy of the building.

Because the bats are federally protected and migratory, the police department says the department took no immediate action. A specialized vendor has now been contacted to assist with next steps.

Phoenix police headquarters was temporarily closed due to a water leak, as previously reported by ABC15.

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