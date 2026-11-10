Operation Santa Claus returns for 26th year, collecting donations for Arizona families in need

PHOENIX — Help us make the holidays magical for Arizona families in need through our annual donation drive, Operation Santa Claus.

ABC15 has championed the effort for 26 years as the broadcast partner with our proud sponsors Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln.

November 10 through December 16 we are accepting donations of new unwrapped toys, children's clothing items, packaged food or a monetary donation.

All proceeds will benefit St. Mary’s Food Bank, The Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center, Military Assistance Mission, Special Olympics Arizona and New Life Center.

In the last 26 years, Operation Santa Claus has raised over $16,000,000 in food, child size clothing, toys and money for local Arizona charities.

Donation Locations

Sanderson Ford: 6400 North 51st Ave. Glendale, AZ 85301

Sanderson Lincoln: 2121 West Bell Road Phoenix, AZ 85023

Sanderson Lincoln Boutique: 15345 North Scottsdale Road ste 140Scottsdale, AZ 85254

ABC15: 515 North 44th Street Phoenix, AZ 85008

and select valley U-Haul locations

For the complete list of donation locations click here.

How To Win

With each accepted donation, you will have the chance to win a new Ford F150 or a Lincoln Nautilus. Three finalists will be drawn every Wednesday during ABC15’s Sonoran Living. Fifteen finalists will win a $100 Visa gift card and a key during the Operation Santa Claus finale on Sonoran Living. The finalist with the key that starts the truck will win the grand prize.

For more information on Operation Santa Claus and the charities it serves visit GivetotheClaus.com.