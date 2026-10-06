Phoenix Fire rolls out e-bike teams to speed up mountain rescues

PHOENIX — Firefighters in two technical rescue teams are now using electric bikes to take to the city’s trails in high-stakes rescue operations.

The fire department launched e-bike teams on September 23, operating from Station 28, near South Mountain, and Station 45, in north Phoenix.

Captain Tupac Enrique estimates the bikes will help decrease response times for initial contact with patients on trails by at least 50 percent.

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“Especially when it comes to heat-related stuff, or say something that's a more serious medical condition, there's definitely a critical component of making those decisions quickly to get them to definitive care as fast as possible,” Enrique said.

Phoenix firefighters have responded to 100 total mountain rescues so far this year across the city, with 40 of those at South Mountain.

Enrique said the teams are looking into what trails work best with the new e-bikes. When deployed, additional foot crews and air support will still follow to assist in the rescue.

"They can make patient contact in some of those lower, moderate terrain areas more quickly than on foot,” Enrique said. "My favorite part is just being part of a very innovative and forward-thinking program that is always looking for better solutions. I think there's always room to evaluate what we're doing and to see if there's a better way to do it.”