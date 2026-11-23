PHOENIX (KNXV) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis on Monday, 11 games into the 2026 season.

This comes after the Cardinals dropped their eighth game of the season on Sunday, falling 34 to seven to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 324 yards and Kansas City picked up another 118 yards on the ground.

In seven of their eight losses this season, Arizona has given up 30 or more points. They're averaging just under 30 points per game allowed to opposing offenses which is the second-worst mark in the NFL in front of only the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rallis, was retained by head coach Mike LaFleur when he became head coach of the organization this offseason. Despite flashes of success, Arizona's defenses continues to be ranked among the worst in the league in almost every major category and the club has decided to move on.

Senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin will serve as the interim defensive coordinator in the meantime.