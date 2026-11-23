MARICOPA, Ariz. — Crews are on scene of a crash involving a train and a semi-truck near the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway in Maricopa Monday.

See aerial footage of the scene in the player above.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Officials have closed the eastbound lanes of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and are diverting traffic northbound onto White and Parker Road.

Westbound Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway traffic remains open.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.