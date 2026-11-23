Pivotal Group is entering the animal health market with a new acquisition of a fast-growing company that's set to expand its footprint in the Valley.

The Phoenix-based investment firm announced Nov. 17 it closed an acquisition of Precision Science, a contract animal health manufacturer also based in Phoenix.

"The acquisition of Precision Science represents an exciting opportunity for Pivotal Group to build a leading platform focused on animal health starting with supplements and pharmaceuticals," Francis Najafi, founder and CEO of Pivotal Group, said. "We were particularly attracted to the growing animal health market and Precision Science's commitment to quality and innovation.”

The firm also pointed to Precision Science’s longtime Phoenix roots and potential opportunities to expand its capabilities as drivers for the transaction.

Founded in 1989, Precision Science provides contracted manufacturing, and product research and development for leading global animal health companies. The company manufactures animal pharmaceuticals, medicated feed additives and supplements.

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