PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is Thursday, and several major Valley nonprofits, food banks, and community organizations are providing food assistance.

Some of these organizations told ABC15 they’ve seen an increase in need over the years as people grapple with inflation.

St Mary’s Food Bank:

St. Mary’s Food Bank plans to provide more than 20,000 turkeys to families across Arizona along with a box of other Thanksgiving sides.

Dates and times:



Tuesday, November 24: 8 am to 12 pm

Wednesday, November 25: 8 am to 11 am



Location: 3131 West Thomas Rd., Phoenix

The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army will be distributing about 600 food boxes for families and will also have a large Thanksgiving Day meal for the community. The boxes of food do not come with a turkey, the Salvation Army told ABC15, but they do include sides and other food needs.

Food box pickup:



Drive-up distribution: Tuesday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 25 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Walk-up distribution: Wednesday, November 25 from 11 am to 1 pm

Location: Salvation Army Mesa Corps Community Center at 241 E 6th St., Mesa

The Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving Day Community Event is at the Phoenix Convention Center at the south building.

Location: 386 E Washington St., Phoenix

Time: Doors open at 9 am and meals go from 10 am to 1 pm.

St. Vincent de Paul:

St. Vincent de Paul volunteers have been prepping Thanksgiving Day meals since early Monday morning, planning to serve nearly 4,500 people across its several dining rooms in the metro Phoenix area.

Locations:



Phoenix Dining Room

Address: 1075 W. Jackson Street, Phoenix Breakfast 7 am to 8 am *Lunch 11 am to 12:45 pm

*This dining room’s lunchtime meal service will host the Champions for the Homeless Thanksgiving event with former NFL great Nick Lowery and volunteers, including NFL footballers serving meals.



Mesa Dining Room

Time: 9:30 am to 11:30 am Address: 49 W. Broadway Road, Mesa



El Mirage Dining Room

Time: 9 am to 11 am Address: 14016 N Verbana Street, El Mirage



Family Dining Room

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm Address: 2120 S 3 rd Dr., Phoenix



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Tolleson Union High School District:

Every year for the last few years, the Tolleson Union High School District put on a Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner for families. The food is served by volunteers and their own students. Last year, the district said they served over 1,400 meals. All community members are welcome.

Location: Tolleson Union High School Cafenasium at 9419 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Vineyard Church North Phoenix:

The church’s annual Thanksgiving Giveaway party is on Tuesday, November 24. The church’s website says those who want to get a turkey meal need to register here.

Location: 6250 W. Peoria Ave, Glendale

Time: 5:30 pm to 7 pm

The Accident Guys and Way of Life Church:

The Accident Guys, injury attorneys, and their volunteers will be giving away 100 turkeys to local families on Tuesday, November 24.

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Location: Way of Life Church at 5802 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix