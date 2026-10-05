NAMI Walks Valley of the Sun returns October 10 to raise mental health awareness across Arizona

PHOENIX — The 22nd annual NAMI Walks Valley of the Sun is set for Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, bringing together thousands of Arizonans to raise awareness about mental illness and support those affected by mental health challenges.

Hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the annual walk serves as both a fundraiser and a community event aimed at reducing stigma surrounding mental illness while connecting individuals and families with valuable resources and support networks.

Organizers say the event is about more than logging miles. It is about creating a movement that encourages open conversations about mental health and reminds people that they are not alone in their journey.

ABC15's Christel Bell spoke with Kristina Sabetta, who shared why NAMI Walks holds such personal significance. Sabetta opened up about her own experience with mental illness and how those challenges helped shape her passion for advocacy and supporting others facing similar struggles.

She says the event provides an opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together, share their stories, and build a stronger, more supportive community for those affected by mental illness.

Funds raised through NAMIWalks help support NAMI's critical education programs, advocacy efforts, and free support services that benefit individuals and families throughout Arizona.

Whether participants choose to walk, volunteer, donate, or simply show their support, organizers hope the event will continue to build awareness and inspire meaningful conversations about mental health across the state.

The 22nd Annual NAMIWalks Valley of the Sun takes place Saturday, October 10, 2026.

More information about registration, volunteering, and donations can be found at https://namivos.org/namiwalks/.