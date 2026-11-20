PHOENX — When Mehul Ranjan steps onto a simulated 911 call, he checks for responsiveness, announces himself, and begins assessing vital signs, the same steps he will one day perform in the back of a real ambulance.

Ranjan is a high school student from Peoria taking part in a three-day Total Patient Management training hosted by West-MEC at Paradise Valley Community College.

The event, held Nov. 16-18 at the college's Phoenix campus, challenged 21 EMT students to respond to simulated emergencies including cardiac arrests, gunshot wounds, and domestic violence calls just like they would experience responding to a real 911 call.

The goal: prepare future first responders before they ever set foot in the field.

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"I wanted to help people ... at their worst moment of their life," Ranjan said. "I believe that everyone should have a second chance, and everyone deserves to keep on loving their loved ones."

What sets Ranjan apart from many of his classmates is not just his motivation; it's his plan. He is enrolled through a dual enrollment program between West-MEC and Paradise Valley Community College, earning his EMT training and college credit at the same time while still in high school. The partnership also includes programs in paralegal studies and fire science. He is already thinking past the ambulance.

"I wanna become an emergency medicine doctor because I wanna help people at the highest degree I can," Ranjan said. "Being an EMT gets me into those situations, seeing the pre-hospital care, understanding what's happening, and I think honestly those experiences might make me a better emergency doctor."

His instructors say students like Ranjan are exactly what the program is designed to produce.

"They have very big dreams, and they're very ambitious," said Emilee Davison, an adjunct faculty member and lab lead at Paradise Valley Community College. "It is fun to see them grow throughout the semester."

Kevin Taussig, Paradise Valley Community College EMT and paramedic program director, said Arizona is in dire need of EMTs and that watching students grow from their first day of class to working real calls in the field never gets old.

"It does warm my heart," Taussig said. "Being able to see them start off from day one to actually working calls in the field is a very amazing thing. It's very special."

Students who complete the program in December will be eligible to take the National Registry exam. Once they pass, they will be licensed EMTs, ready to respond to calls across the Valley.

If you or someone you know is interested in the EMT program, click here.

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