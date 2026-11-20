Michaela Buckley is remembering her sister, a Ballet Arizona dancer shot and killed by her husband in 2022, as Christopher Hoopes faces sentencing on a reduced charge of negligent homicide.

Colleen Hoopes was a ballet dancer in the prime of her life, shot and killed by her husband in 2022. Following his guilty plea to negligent homicide earlier this week, her sister, Michaela Buckley, spoke to ABC15, calling her sister a bright light.

"She just danced for her entire life, and she loved it," Buckley said.

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It's been over four years since Buckley lost her sister.

"We just really want to focus on how much of a light that Colleen truly was and is, and how much of an impact she did have on us as a family, on the people that she worked with, her students that she taught ballet," she said.

Dance was Colleen's calling from the very beginning.

"Apparently, when she was two, she told my parents, she said, 'I want to be a ballerina.' And my parents like, 'OK, cool, great. You have to wait till you're four, and then you can start dancing," Buckley said.

Colleen earned a double major in ballet and political science, graduating in just two and a half years. On her very first audition, she earned a spot with Ballet Arizona and moved to Phoenix.

"She was very much... a 'Type A' person and so I think ballet kind of offered her that structure," Buckley said.

Then, around 3 in the morning on May 20th, 2022, everything changed. Her husband, Christopher Hoopes, told police he woke up startled and grabbed a gun from the nightstand.

"It was like a dream. I don't know. Like I just woke up in a panic, and I grabbed it, and I fired," Christopher Hoopes told police during a short interview after the shooting.

Asked where he fired, he said, "I fired at my wife. Then I realized it was her."

Christopher Hoopes was originally charged with second-degree murder. The case took more than four years to work toward trial and, at one point, Hoopes got a new defense attorney. He recently signed a plea deal for the reduced charge of negligent homicide.

He is set to be sentenced in December to four years in prison.

"At the end of the day, there's no amount of years in prison is going to make Thanksgiving feel more whole," Buckley said, adding that nothing "is actually going to bring her back."

Buckley says she's not spoken to or communicated with Christopher Hoopes.

She said her family leans on each other, finding comfort in nature where Colleen used to hike and in the faith that carried her through life.

"Her goal was to go back to heaven and be with God. And she's there now," Buckley said.

The family has established the Bright Light Scholarship in Colleen's maiden name at the Draper Center for Dance Education in Rochester, New York, helping young dancers follow the path Colleen devoted her life to.

ABC15 also reached out to Christopher Hoopes' family and his attorney, but they declined an interview request at this time.