PHOENIX — For months, Democrats campaigned on more accountability for the Empowerment Scholarship Account Program. In January, they took control of the House, Senate, and the Governor’s Office, and they have some plans to change up the program.

The ESA program has been criticized for how it’s been handled after it went universal several years ago. The money allows families to take public funding and use it for any type of education they’d like, whether it’s a religious school, private school, homeschool, and/or tutoring.

An analysis ABC15 Investigators did back in 2023 also sparked some outrage over where the public funding was going, and the program has been under a microscope.

With Democrats now set to take the majority, lawmakers have promised accountability. Republicans and Superintendent Tom Horne have previously said that the program is accountable.

Incoming House Majority Leader Nancy Gutierrez said it’s possible that universal eligibility could be repealed.

“That's on the table because it is the universal expansion that just was created to not have very many constraints on it, and that's when it just ballooned,” she said.

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More than 110,000 students are now part of the program, skyrocketing from about 11,000 students before it went universal for all families. The program also costs the state $1 billion.

The incoming state superintendent of public instruction, Dr. Teresa Leyba Ruiz, said that once she takes office, she plans to end the $2,000 auto-approval of purchases. Superintendent Tom Horne put it in place after the office had months of backlogged purchases that needed to be approved. Horne had cited a lack of staff.

ESA parent Tara Capps said she’s okay with manual approvals. She has three children using ESAs, being part of the program prior to it opening to all families in Arizona.

“As long as we can cut down the time for the reimbursements back,” she said.

“There's a technology solution for this. Not only can the technology solution flag unallowable purchases, but also quickly process transactions so parents can get reimbursements that they’ve put in for,” Ruiz said.

Other ideas on the table: fingerprint checks for vendors accepting ESA funds as well as income caps. Some of these proposals were brought up under a ballot petition brought forward by education advocates, but it ultimately failed to get on the ballot.

Capps doesn’t believe there should be testing, nor should there be an income cap.

“The reason is because they pay taxes. And so we should be able to get our money back for those who are paying taxes because the money follows the child,” she said about the potential income caps.

Most of these changes will need lawmakers’ approval, and pushback is expected from not only Republicans, but from some parents who use the program.