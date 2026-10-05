MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Wanda, a pit mix rescued from abuse and neglect who is looking for a forever home

PHOENIX — Wanda, a 2-year-old pit mix with a heart full of joy, is ready to find her forever family after spending a full year at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit.

Wanda was rescued alongside her puppies after being abused, neglected and abandoned. The detention deputies who care for her every day describe her as loyal and affectionate.

Det. Deputy BJ Warnell said Wanda has a great deal to offer the right family.

"She's extremely, extremely smart, she listens really great, um, she's a little shy, but once she gets to warm up to you, she is amazing," Warnell said.

"She's an amazing, amazing, amazing dog," Warnell said.

Staff says Wanda came from an abusive home and can be a little timid at first, but once she gets to know someone, she is a big ball of fun. The deputies at the MASH Unit have grown to love her and want nothing more than to see her find a great family.

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Detention Deputy Contreras has also worked with Wanda.

"So she's just ready for her forever home that makes her feel safe so she can come out of her shell," Contreras said.

Wanda prefers her personal space, and staff says she would likely do best as the only dog in a home.

To schedule a meet and greet with Wanda or any other animal at the MASH Unit, call 602-876-1212. Adoption is free.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish. Each week, ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home.

More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder.