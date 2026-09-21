MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Loretta, dog rescued from neglect and ready for her forever home

PHOENIX — Loretta, a 3-4-year-old dog, is ready to find a loving family and begin the next chapter of her life after spending months at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit.

Loretta may look like a familiar face to regular MASH Minute viewers. She and her sister Ella were both rescued from an animal neglect case in the far west Valley, where a woman was booked on animal cruelty charges. ABC15 profiled Ella earlier this year. MCSO said the dogs were found locked in small cages and were not given the care they needed.

Loretta came to the MASH Unit as part of that neglect case and gave birth to a litter of puppies shortly after her arrival. Now that her puppies are growing and becoming more independent, it is Loretta's turn to find a family of her own.

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Loretta has worked her way back to full health and those who work with her every day describe her as super sweet and loving, with a cuddly side that comes out once she feels at home.

She can be a little shy when meeting new people, but with patience and kindness, her gentle and playful personality quickly shines through. Staff say she does best with someone who is willing to give her the time she needs to warm up and that once she does, she is a wonderful dog.

To schedule a meet and greet with Loretta or any other animal at the MASH Unit, call 602-876-1212. Adoption is free.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish. Each week, ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home.

More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder.