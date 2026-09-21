Police: 18-year-old man shot to death outside of Casa Grande house party

CASA GRANDE, AZ. -- An 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a house party in a Casa Grande neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Casa Grande police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Delano Drive at around 1:20 a.m. due to reports of gunfire outside of a home where a party was being held.

Responding officers arrived to find 18-year-old Joseph Castro dead outside of the house with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police did not have additional details on the incident, including information on a suspected gunman.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Casa Grande police Det. Brandon Garcia at 520-840-3175 or via email at Brandon_Garcia@casagrandeaz.gov.