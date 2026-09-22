MCAO files to revoke the release of a Preston Lord murder suspect following third misdemeanor arrest

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has filed a petition to revoke the release for one of the six remaining defendants accused in the Preston Lord murder case.

Preston Lord, 16, was attacked and beaten while leaving a 2023 Queen Creek Halloween party. Seven people were arrested, and just one has taken a plea agreement.

Last Friday, the ABC15 Investigators broke the story that Talyn Vigil had been arrested for a third time while out of custody awaiting trial.

This newly obtained filing from MCAO insists Vigil should have to remain behind bars.

“At this point, complete revocation of release conditions is appropriate, and the

Defendant should remain in jail until trial,” said the filing by Deputy County Attorney Ryan Green.

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Vigil was one of the first defendants to bond out in April 2024.

He and four other defendants, who have also bonded out of custody, have release conditions they are required to follow. Those include being on an ankle monitor and house arrest.

ABC15 learned Vigil was arrested Thursday, September 17 by Tempe police. Online, the alleged violations in his case included “racing on the highway”.

Tempe police say Vigil was arrested, along with another 23-year-old man, for reckless driving and exhibition of speed. Court documents say the two were on motorcycles in the area of Arizona State University.

Vigil was previously arrested twice in Gilbert and this summer took plea deals in those misdemeanor cases. Those agreements meant he would avoid jail time, but the 20-year-old is currently on unsupervised probation.

This past spring, MCAO requested Vigil's release conditions be revoked. However the judge presiding over the murder case, Judge Sam Myers, denied that request.

MCAO’s new request to the courts said they are joining the recommendation made by the Pretrial Services Division, who oversees Vigil’s supervision.

“In addition to the latest release order, the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department, Pretrial Services Division, has now submitted a pretrial report formally recommending revocation of the defendant’s pretrial release,” said the filing.

Vigil appeared before Commissioner Cindi Nannetti last Friday, following a petition to review or revoke his release conditions.

These court documents say the petition was filed by pretrial services and a judicial officer granted a warrant.

The warrant apparently indicated Vigil could be released with a new five thousand dollar bond and a “prohibition” on operating any motor vehicles.

Commissioner Nannetti put those requirements in place, along with his previous release conditions.

MCAO's filing says the “victims want to be heard at a hearing” regarding Vigil’s possible revocation.

Tuesday, the Lord family’s attorney sent ABC15 a statement on the recent arrest.

“The repeated and blatant disregard for the court’s orders is nothing short of astounding,” said Bryn DeFusco.

Originally a hearing was set for September 24, but Vigil’s attorney told ABC15 he filed to have that pushed back.

In an email, Jason Gronski said he requested the change since he would be traveling.

According to the Maricopa County Superior Court, oral arguments have been set for the morning of October 1. The hearing is set to take place in front of Judge Myers.

All of this playing out, just before the community is set to gather in Chandler for Preston Lord Day.

Watch our one-on-one interview with Preston Lord's stepmom, for ABC15's streaming series Arizona Crime Uncovered, in the video player below