See the Valley from Papago Park’s Hole in the Rock

PHOENIX — You don’t have to travel far from the heart of Phoenix to find red rocks, desert trails and sweeping views of the Valley.

Hole in the Rock is one of the most recognizable features at Papago Park. A short hike takes visitors through the natural rock formation, opening to panoramic views of Phoenix and surrounding mountains.

Zack Perry

The 1,500-acre park also offers hiking and mountain biking trails, fishing and several historic sites. Hunt’s Tomb, a white pyramid visible from around the park, is the burial site of Arizona’s first governor, George W.P. Hunt, and several members of his family.

Arizona's first governor was laid to rest in a pyramid tomb at Papago Park

Papago Park opens daily at 5 a.m., giving hikers an opportunity to hit the trails early and avoid the hottest part of the day. Visitors should bring plenty of water and stay on designated trails.

From its red rocks to its panoramic views, Papago Park offers a desert escape without leaving the city.

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