Judge decides not to revoke Preston Lord suspect’s release conditions 

Prosecutors asked for a new cash bond after Talyn Vigil was arrested twice while on house arrest.

A judge denied prosecutors’ motion to revoke Talyn Vigil’s release conditions. The decision comes after two arrests while the teen defendant has been out of custody on house arrest awaiting trial in the murder case.

It’s been two years since Preston Lord was beaten leaving a 2023 Queen Creek Halloween party and died days later.

There are six remaining defendants, with the first of several trials in the case set for October 2026.

Vigil’s attorneys and prosecutors were in court at the beginning of March after the teen was arrested in two separate cases still moving through Gilbert municipal court.

Prosecutors asked the judge to impose a new $1.25 million cash bond and revoke Vigil's current release conditions. The Lord family's attorney, Bryn DeFusco, also spoke at the hearing.

"He's demonstrated a complete disregard for this court's orders," said DeFusco in March. "It's also an affront to my clients and the integrity of the court. At some point, privilege must give way to accountability, and it's our position that point is now."

Wednesday in court, the judge said he would be denying prosecutors' motion to revoke Vigil's release conditions.

The judge said the major factors he considered were the teen’s already high bond, if he would show up to court, and if he was a danger to society.

A family friend of the teen approached ABC15 after court. He did not want to go on camera, but insisted Vigil is not a danger to the community.

The Lord family did not appear happy with the decision.

"It’s not the ruling we had hoped for, but our clients remain committed to justice for Preston. And they deserve nothing less," said DeFusco.