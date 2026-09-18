Preston Lord murder suspect arrested for a third time while out of custody awaiting trial 

TEMPE, Arizona — One of the six remaining Preston Lord suspects has been arrested for a third time while out of custody awaiting trial in the East Valley murder case.

Preston Lord, 16, was attacked and beaten while leaving a 2023 Queen Creek Halloween party. Seven people were arrested, and just one has taken a plea agreement.

Five of the six remaining defendants, including Talyn Vigil, have bonded out and are currently on house arrest and GPS monitoring.

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Friday, ABC15 learned Vigil was arrested Thursday afternoon by Tempe police. Online, the alleged violations in his case include “racing on the highway”.

Tempe police say Vigil was arrested, along with another 23-year-old man, for reckless driving and exhibition of speed while the two were on motorcycles in the area of Arizona State University.

“Both men were observed by police officers splitting traffic, performing burnouts while stopped at intersections, and participating in an exhibition of speed, including drag racing and disregarding Arizona traffic laws,” said an email from Tempe police. “Their actions demonstrated a flagrant and reckless disregard for the safety of other motorists.”

ABC15 reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office about the arrest.

“We’re aware of the situation,” said an email from MCAO staff. “Any action we take will be done through the appropriate channels in court.”

Our team has also reached out to the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department, which oversees Vigil’s pretrial supervision.

We’re currently waiting for their response.

ABC15 has also requested court documents filed in Vigil’s new Tempe case.

PREVIOUS ARRESTS

ABC15 was the first to report that Vigil, now 20, was arrested in the fall of 2025 for violating an order of protection. Then, in February, he was arrested again for reckless driving.

Both arrests were unrelated to Vigil's superior court case.

This spring, Maricopa County prosecutors in the murder case filed to have Vigil's release conditions revoked and a new higher bond amount set.

Ultimately, Judge Sam Myers denied the motion filed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The judge said the major factors he considered were the teen’s already high bond, whether he would show up to court, and if he was a danger to society.

ABC15 later obtained Gilbert municipal court records, including audio from a court hearing in June, which showed Vigil signed two plea agreements in both misdemeanor cases.

There were two cases stemming from the September 2025 incident, and one was dismissed.

In the February case, Vigil's charge was amended to disorderly conduct.

The two plea agreements, signed by Vigil, placed him on probation for three years.

The agreement meant avoiding jail time, but there was a 180-day suspended sentence if he violated the terms of probation.

ABC15 is reaching out to Gilbert police and the town’s court to see if there are any changes regarding his probation, due to this third arrest.

As for the murder case, there will be several trials. The defendant set to go first is Jacob Meisner.

Earlier this week, his trial date was pushed to November.