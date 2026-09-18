WATCH: This science teacher uses comic books to make learning fun

Most science teachers hand out grades. Jeffrey Ellison hands out comic books.

For the past 20 years, the Cimarron Springs Middle School science teacher has used his love of comics to help students get excited about learning.

Ellison has been at the school since it opened and is known for his comic-themed shirts, science jokes, and creative classroom. Years ago, he began rewarding students who go above and beyond with comic books, artwork, and collectibles — many donated by creators he has met through conventions.

Students say the prizes are fun, but the real draw is Ellison himself.

They say he creates a classroom where curiosity is encouraged, science is hands-on, and learning feels exciting.

Fellow teachers say that energy leads to stronger engagement and a genuine enthusiasm for science.

After two decades in the classroom, Ellison is still proving that sometimes the best way to inspire students is to meet them where their interests are.

ABC15's Cameron Polom introduces us to the teacher using comics, creativity, and a little superhero spirit to help students discover a love of learning. Watch the full story in the video player above.