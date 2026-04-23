Man saved after days in Arizona wilderness describes journey, thanks rescuers 

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — After a harrowing rescue from deep in the Yavapai County mountains, a 76-year-old Vietnam veteran and his family want to thank the many men and women who helped save his life.

Mark Eric Young said he went camping in the Verde Valley area on Thursday. After his GPS lost signal and he took some wrong turns, his one-day excursion turned into five.

He said he lit a fire at night to stay warm, killed a rattlesnake when it tried to bite him, fought dehydration and kept his faith to stay strong.

“Each mountain that I climbed, there was another one,” Young said. “I said God, I need your help...I recited scriptures that I remembered. 'Don’t be discouraged, be of good cheer. Consider it pure joy when you’re facing trials of many times.'”

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Monday afternoon, Young’s sons heard his cries and rescue crews were able to airlift him from the mountains.

"My gratitude is inexpressible. I could never pay them back,” Young said. "Thank you. Your love, your faith, your hard work will be remembered as long as I live.”

The family also released a statement after Young’s rescue:

"Our family is overwhelmed with gratitude and in awe of what has taken place over the past several days.

We want to extend our deepest thanks to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and the many Search and Rescue volunteers who worked tirelessly to bring our dad home. Their kindness, determination, and commitment never wavered. They showed up around the clock without judgment or complaint, and we will never forget that.

This rescue was nothing short of a miracle, made possible by countless hours of service from so many. We are especially grateful to Sheriff David Rhodes for his leadership, as well as Sergeant Heath Slay, Deputy Mike Keppel, Deputy Ezra Agundez, and Deputy Jason Kauffman for their dedication and effort in the search.

This experience has reminded us that there are still so many good people in the world, people who give their time, their energy, and their hearts to serve others.

While we are incredibly grateful that our dad survived, we are also deeply aware that the outcome could have been very different. By the fourth day, we had begun to accept the possibility that he might not make it. Our hearts are with the many families who do not get this outcome. We grieve alongside you.

Throughout this experience, whether the outcome had been life or loss, our faith has remained the same. We trust in Jesus, and that trust has carried us through each moment.

Thank you to everyone who prayed, supported, and stood with us. We are forever grateful.

On behalf of my siblings,

Emily"