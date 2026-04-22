WATCH: 'It was all a miracle’ Man rescued after days lost in AZ wilderness

BLOODY BASIN, AZ — After a three-day search involving rescue teams from across central and northern Arizona, a 76-year-old man is safe after getting lost in Yavapai County’s backcountry.

Friday, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a call that Mark Eric Young did not return from a camping trip off Forest Roads 269 and 16A.

The 24/7 rescue mission included deputies, specialized search-and-rescue teams from Yavapai, Maricopa, and Coconino counties, family members, and local ranchers.

Young’s son heard his calls for help in a remote and rugged area, leading to his rescue.

The sheriff’s office said he is expected to recover.

Hear more from rescuers about the round-the-clock search efforts in the video player above.