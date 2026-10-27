Man convicted of shooting Phoenix police officer in 2021 received two life sentences

PHOENIX (KNXV) — Essa Williams, who was convicted in the 2021 shooting of Phoenix police Officer Tyler Moldovan, has been sentenced to two life sentences.

Williams was found guilty on Aug. 13 on all counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault following a trial which included testimony from Moldovan.

See previous ABC15 reporting of the Essa Williams trial in the player above.

Prosecutors said Williams shot Moldovan in December 2021 after officers responded to reports of cars racing and doing donuts near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Additional calls placed officers near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, where they spotted a black Dodge Charger pull into a parking lot. When officers pulled in, they saw a man, later identified as Williams, then 24, jump the fence into a nearby apartment complex.

Moldovan located Williams hiding on a covered patio. According to prosecutors, Williams was on his cellphone with his girlfriend when Moldovan approached. Prosecutors say their entire interaction lasted 30 seconds.

Officer Moldovan was rushed to a hospital, where it was discovered he had up to eight gunshot wounds, including a gunshot wound to the head. He later recovered and was released from the hospital.