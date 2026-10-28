Valley residents, businesses deal with lingering damage after severe weather

MARICOPA COUNTY — A week after baseball-sized hail battered parts of the Valley, residents and businesses are still dealing with damage to their properties, delayed repairs and insurance claims.

Sun Pain Management, near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix, is among the businesses hit hard by the storm. The clinic's main office sustained extensive damage after hail tore through the roof, causing portions of the ceiling to collapse and leaving at least an inch of water throughout the office.

Mary Chachere with Sun Pain Management said about 50 people were inside the building when the storm hit. She said restoration crews were shocked by the extent of the damage, with at least 50 hail strikes reported on the roof.

The clinic is now waiting for an insurance adjuster to assess the damage, including whether large medical equipment was affected. Employees have been relocated, and hundreds of patients are being asked to use telehealth services when possible or travel to the clinic's West Valley locations for care.

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The storm also left damage behind in Mesa, near University Drive and Gilbert Road.

Magesta, a resident of an apartment complex in the area, considers herself lucky after some neighbors experienced roof collapses. Damaged vehicles, including cars with shattered windshields, were still sitting in the parking lot a week after the storm.

Nearby roofs are also being repaired, and a glass repair crew said additional workers had been brought in from out of state to help handle the surge in demand for repairs across the Valley.

With more storms in the forecast this weekend, Magesta is concerned about whether the awning outside her apartment door will hold up.

What to do if you're still waiting on insurance

For people still waiting to hear from their insurance company, experts recommend documenting all damage with photos and videos, keeping receipts for temporary repairs and recording conversations related to insurance claims and repairs.

Residents should also keep records of their claim numbers, repair estimates and communications with their insurance companies as they work to recover from the storm.