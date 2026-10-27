Mesa neighbors concerned about safety after early morning police shooting

MESA, AZ — A Mesa police chase that began during a routine traffic stop ended with officers shooting and killing a man near Sixth and Country Club early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors heard a commotion outside their doors just before 2 a.m. The chase ended on their street in west Mesa, where officers shot the suspect.

Mesa police say the chase began during a routine traffic stop at University and Extension. The driver hit the gas pedal, leading officers to the neighborhood, where he tried running away. Officers shot the man, and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Mesa Police Detective Robert Katz said officers found a gun beside the man's body.

"No officers and no community members were injured during this incident," Katz said.

Late Tuesday, Mesa Police said the suspect was 17 years old, and was a Mesa citizen. The police department also said all four people who were in the car have been contacted by police.

Neighbors near Sixth and Country Club are troubled after learning about the violence on their street.

Tom and Cheryl Arnett live on the block. They moved away for a while but recently returned to a city they don't recognize.

"I never heard a gunshot," Tom said.

"We lived here once before in our married life. It was different than it is now," Cheryl said.

A few doors down, Chris Painter and his family were shocked to look out the window and see police everywhere.

"I heard the chopper going around the neighborhood really low," Painter said.

"I don't like to see it this close. I don't like to see it at all, but not this close to home," Painter said. He has three young children.

Mesa police say the initial traffic stop was routine. Det. Katz did not know if the man pointed his gun at officers, but he says other people were in the car that ran from police. Police haven't shared anything on their status.

A nearby business owner also told me they're concerned about seeing their neighborhood going downhill.

The investigation into the police shooting is led by the Gilbert Police Department as part of the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team. Officer Calyssa Wilkerson says there's no update, and the investigation continues.

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