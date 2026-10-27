United Food Bank plans Mesa warehouse expansion as demand for food assistance rises

MESA, AZ — United Food Bank is planning a major expansion of its Mesa warehouse as demand for food assistance continues to climb across the Valley.

The nonprofit's current facility is running out of space, according to CEO Jason Reed. Donations are arriving so quickly that some nonperishable food items are being stored in trucks parked outside the warehouse.

"We're going to have much more space for freezers and coolers," Reed said.

The planned expansion would allow the food bank to store more fresh produce and other perishable foods, increasing its ability to distribute healthy options to families in need.

The need for food assistance has grown significantly in recent years. Reed said demand for the food bank's services has increased 61% during his three years leading the organization.

He attributed the increase to rising living expenses that are making it harder for families to cover basic needs.

"Because the costs have risen so much, they're just having a hard time making ends meet," Reed said. "So, they come to the food bank, they get support for that food, that allows them to pay for their rent that month."

United Food Bank's impact extends beyond its own distribution efforts. The organization supplies food to community partners, including Paz de Cristo Community Center, which operates a food box program in Mesa.

Leaders at Paz de Cristo said about 500,000 people in Maricopa County are experiencing food insecurity.

"For a lot of people, they don't know where their next meal is coming from," said Jackie Shelley of Paz de Cristo.

Shelley said the organization's kitchen serves daily meals to roughly 200 people on most days, and demand has increased in recent months.

"We have to keep working together," Shelley said. "Obviously, food is a basic human right. It's a necessity. Everything goes from a healthy diet."

Food bank leaders said there is not yet a timeline for construction. Reed said the organization is still working with Mesa city officials to secure permits for the project.

He expects the expansion effort to take about two years to complete once work begins.

Editor's note: Artificial intelligence was used to assist in converting a television news script into this digital article. The content was reviewed and edited by newsroom staff before publication.