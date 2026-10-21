Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
50  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting forces closure of Alma School Road overpass near US-60

It is unclear when the roadways will reopen
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
image.png
Posted
and last updated

One person was injured following a shooting that shut down Alma School Road near US-60 Wednesday afternoon.

Both the eastbound and westbound onramps to US-60 remain closed in the area. US-60 remains open.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. and appears to be a road-rage incident.

One person was shot, but the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

All parties stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Click here for traffic updates.

Report a typo