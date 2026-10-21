Shooting forces closure of Alma School Road overpass near US-60

One person was injured following a shooting that shut down Alma School Road near US-60 Wednesday afternoon.

Both the eastbound and westbound onramps to US-60 remain closed in the area. US-60 remains open.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. and appears to be a road-rage incident.

One person was shot, but the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

All parties stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

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