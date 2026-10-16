'Serial rapist' sentenced to decades behind bars, victims speak out 

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona — The man prosecutors called a “serial rapist” was sentenced this month to decades behind bars.

James Estep, 35, pleaded guilty this fall, marking an end to a case the ABC15 Investigators have covered for years.

ABC15 has previously reported, Mesa police arrested Estep twice in 2023. Maricopa County prosecutors declined to move forward with sexual assault charges, which allowed for his release from custody.

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A month after he was released the second time, Tempe police arrested Estep in August of 2023 following an hours-long standoff at his Mesa home.

Police say he violently raped a 15-year-old girl after offering her a ride at a light rail station.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has defended her office’s decision . She said prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to move forward with charges after Estep’s two previous arrests.

VICTIMS SPEAK OUT

In September, Estep took a plea deal which included five charges, involving five victims.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault and one count of attempt to commit sexual assault.

For years, those women have lived with what Estep did to them. Now, for the first time, we’re hearing from two of them.

Victim F and D both spoke at Estep's sentencing.

“I was raped, and although the incident itself happened years ago, the impact of it did not end when it was over,” said Victim F.

One looked back at the times Estep had been released and addressed him directly.

“In a way, by letting you go time and time again, the system gave you this false sense that what you were doing was ok,” said Victim D. “But I am here today, and I have been here every single step of the way to make sure that you fully understand that what you did was never ok.”

Estep represented himself, and his legal advisor said he was remorseful.

When asked by the judge if he wanted to say anything, Estep did not apologize in court.

He was once facing potentially hundreds of years in prison, but now the 35-year-old will spend close to 30 years behind bars before being on lifetime probation.

On October 2, he was sentenced according to the terms of the plea agreement.

The judge did sentence Estep to higher than the presumptive for the sexual assault charges.