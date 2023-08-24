Tempe PD take man into custody amid ongoing Mesa investigation

James Estep, the man who is at the center of an investigation by Mesa police, was taken into custody Wednesday night.

Tempe police announced Estep, 32, was taken into custody though did not provide additional details regarding the situation, except that "there is still a large police presence at the home in Mesa."

ABC15 has been following Mesa's investigation into Estep and his alleged connection to multiple rape cases.

Estep was first arrested in May 2021, and two other times this year. Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) had dropped charges against him, allowing for his release. The case was sent back to Mesa police for further investigation.

It is currently unknown why Tempe police have taken Estep into custody. ABC15 is working to gather more information.