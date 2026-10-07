Talyn Vigil, suspect in Preston Lord murder, in custody after series of misdemeanor arrests

Talyn Vigil, one of the six remaining defendants charged in the Preston Lord murder case, is back in custody following a series of arrests.

Vigil was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into a Maricopa County jail early Wednesday morning. He is being held on first-degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery charges.

According to MCSO arrest records, he is being held on a $2-million bond.

See our previous coverage in the video player above.

Vigil was set to be back in court on Wednesday as prosecutors pushed to have his pretrial release revoked after three misdemeanor arrests.

The most recent played out in Tempe last month, when Vigil was booked on multiple misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving.

Vigil was previously arrested twice in Gilbert, and this summer took plea deals in those misdemeanor cases. Those agreements meant he would avoid jail time, but the 20-year-old was on unsupervised probation.

He was one of five defendants out on bond, with an ankle monitor and on house arrest.

Days after Vigil’s September arrest, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a petition to revoke Vigil’s release. They filed a similar request regarding Vigil’s release conditions earlier this year, but it was denied by Judge Sam Myers.

MCAO’s latest request to the court said they were joining the recommendation made by the Pretrial Services Division, which oversees Vigil’s supervision.

An evidentiary hearing and oral arguments were scheduled to take place in front of Judge Myers on October 7.

Vigil is now set to appear in court on October 14.

Preston Lord was beaten leaving a 2023 Queen Creek Halloween party and died days later.

Last year, one of the suspects in the Preston Lord case was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

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