Calls for AZ governor to pause executions, launch independent review into lethal injections

ARIZONA — An Arizona death row inmate and his team of attorneys are asking the governor and attorney general to pause executions as they request an independent review of lethal injection protocols.

The attorneys for Ernesto Martinez sent a letter last week to reinstate the independent review following the botched execution of Christa Pike out of Tennessee.

PAUSE ON AZ EXECUTIONS?: The ABC15 Investigators have obtained a copy of a letter sent to the AZ AG and Governor calling for a pause to lethal injection. The letter expresses concern after the failed execution of #ChristaPike in TN. It also requests an independent review of the… pic.twitter.com/9ltlI0DbqA — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) October 14, 2026

Martinez is expected to be the next inmate sentenced to death.

His attorney, John Mills, said his execution could be as soon as January.

“I sent a letter because I don't want Ernesto Martinez to be subjected to the same kind of process that Christa Pike was subject to,” said Mills, “I don't want him to be tied to a gurney thinking he was facing his death, only to be tortured for over 7 hours because untrained or poorly trained medical personnel would be administering a lethal injection that includes an acid, which, if administered improperly, feels like he's being burned alive.”

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Martinez was convicted of killing a highway patrol officer back in 1995, then went to California where he killed a store clerk.

He was sentenced to death.

“That was the sentence imposed and no one disputes that,” said Mills. “The members of the victim's family have been through something terrible that no one should go through but a protracted, torturous death is not something that anybody should have to go through, including Ernesto Martinez.”

The letter also calls on the governor to reinstate an independent review into Arizona’s lethal injections. The process was once underway, but halted by the governor.

Martinez’s attorney cites similarities between Arizona and Tennessee’s lethal injection.

Ryan Thornell, the director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry, did a review in 2024 that put in place reforms including increased medical/IV team training and drug acquisition and storage policies.

FULL STATEMENT:

“The Governor’s Office received the letter and is reviewing it.

“Governor Hobbs understands the immense responsibility placed upon ADCRR by the state’s laws and believes that duty should be carried out with the utmost transparency and consideration for the humanity of the people involved. That’s why, upon coming into office, the governor ordered a thorough review of the state’s execution policies and procedures. Following that review and prior to any execution under the Hobbs administration, Director Thornell produced a letter detailing reforms made to the state’s execution policies that you may find attached.

“Reforms included increased medical/IV team training requirements, an expansion of the medical team, and the addition of a phlebotomist to the medical team. ADCRR also addressed concerns surrounding drug acquisition and storage policies from the previous administration.”