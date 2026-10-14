Phoenix police scandal now impacting chainsaw murder case

PHOENIX —

1014 MOD PKG POLICE SCANDAL IMPACTS MURDER.mp4

The fallout from the Phoenix Police Department’s " South Mountain scanda l" is now impacting a horrific murder case.

Defense attorneys for Jeffrey Rael, who’s accused of killing his girlfriend with a chainsaw, are seeking records connected to former Phoenix officer Antonio Felix, one of the officers fired and criminally charged in the scandal , court records show.

Felix played a significant role in Rael's arrest and the early stages of the homicide investigation, according to court filings.

Felix was among the first officers on scene after Rael called 911 and reported killing his girlfriend because she was "possessed." Court records say Felix gathered information later used in search warrant affidavits during the investigation.

Defense attorneys are now asking that a broad range of records be preserved and disclosed, including communications between the police and prosecutors as well as documents related to reviews and audits involving the former officer.

Felix and another former officer, Luis Vasquez Jr., were fired and arrested after an August 5, 2026 incident. The two are accused of conducting an off-the-books traffic stop , in which they did not activate body-worn cameras or report what happened.

The pair face multiple felony charges.

In their filing, defense attorneys argue it is important to determine whether any conduct alleged in the South Mountain case could have affected the homicide investigation and whether information related to Felix's credibility could be relevant to the defense.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office told the court it does not object to preserving the requested records.

It's not clear how many other criminal cases may be affected by the two former officers.

So far, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has not fully determined the total impact .

This digital article was produced with the assistance of AI and converted to this platform based on the broadcast story written and reported by ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing (Dave@abc15.com). Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.