Hikers rescued from South Mountain after becoming lost, overheated Tuesday night

PHOENIX — Two hikers were rescued Tuesday night after becoming overheated and lost on South Mountain.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say technical teams were called around 8 p.m. for reports of two men needing assistance after hours on the mountain.

Officials say the hikers started around 4 p.m. but became ill and overheated, and lost.

Crews located the hikers about a mile from the trailhead, and both were rescued via helicopter.

Both patients were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Temperatures Tuesday evening peaked at 111º in Phoenix around 4:40 p.m., according to National Weather Service data.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Wednesday, meaning multiple Valley trails are restricted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including trails on South Mountain.

Every year, more than 200 hikers require rescue in the city of Phoenix alone.

Multiple mountain rescues and emergency responses have been conducted this summer, including four people with heat issues on Camelback Mountain, two people within a hiking group in a different Camelback Mountain incident, a group that included children who needed help on South Mountain, a hiker who was found dead near Black Canyon City, and a missing hiker who was found dead in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve with heat as a factor in her death.