Avoid the rescue: How to hike smart in Phoenix heat

PHOENIX — Every summer, hikers push their limits in triple-digit temperatures and end up needing rescue. But one Valley hiking group is showing that you can still enjoy the trails during the hottest months if you take the right precautions.

Trail Life, a community hiking group, tackled Telegraph Pass before sunrise on Sunday when temperatures were more manageable at 85 degrees.

"Trail life is a community of hikers that connect through conversation, sweating, and a love for the outdoors," said Kharemah Scotten, a Trail Life hike leader.

Adam Klepp

The group, accompanied by their four-legged mascot Kepler, began their hike at 5:15 a.m., taking advantage of the full moon's light to navigate the trail safely.

“It’s 85 right now and I'm pouring sweat," Scotten said. "At 110 like it was yesterday, no, it's not smart [to hike].”

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Despite warnings and frequent news of rescues, many hikers still attempt challenging trails during dangerous heat.

"I've read the news. Children getting rescued, families getting rescued…why are you out here? You don't have to be a tourist to understand it gets hot out here," said Sky, a longtime Valley hiker who set his alarm for 4 a.m. to beat the heat.

Sky says he hikes early, not just for his safety but out of consideration for first responders.

Adam Klepp

"I like the firefighters and I want them to stay healthy,” he said.

The Trail Life group successfully completed the 500-foot elevation gain to the top of Telegraph Pass with plenty of water remaining, showing that with proper planning, summer hiking can be done safely.

"If you can freeze your ice pack halfway, fill the rest with water, it will keep your spine cool, core temperature cool, and I got ice water on tap every trip," said Derek Jones, a Valley hiker.

Many trails in the Phoenix area close after 8 a.m. during summer months. Every year, more than 200 hikers require rescue in the city of Phoenix alone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.