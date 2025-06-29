Fire crews working to rescue multiple children from South Mountain hiking trail amid extreme heat

PHOENIX — Fire crews have been called to conduct multiple mountain rescues amid extreme heat in the Valley on Sunday, including one involving multiple children.

The first incident occurred at North Mountain around 6:30 a.m. when fire crews were called to rescue a paraglider who was stuck on a power line.

The paraglider, only identified as a man, reportedly struck and damaged a power pole. The man was able to climb out of his harness and onto a rock before crews assisted him down the mountain.

He did not suffer any serious injuries.

In a separate incident before noon, fire crews were called to South Mountain for reports of multiple hikers in distress.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, multiple children are in need of assistance getting down the mountain due to the heat. The group of hikers involved is said to be a mother and her five children.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 for updates as they come in to our newsroom.

Multiple Phoenix-area trails are shut down from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, including multiple South Mountain trails, due to the excessive heat.

Phoenix is forecast to reach 114º on Sunday, and an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect.

Make sure you are staying hydrated, limiting your time outside during the afternoon heat, and wearing breathable clothing.

If you need to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles, and bring your pets inside during the heat of the day, too.