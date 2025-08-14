Students suffer minor injuries during school bus crash on SR-347

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus in Pinal County.

The crash happened on State Route 347 at milepost 165, south of Maricopa.

Watch aerial footage of the crash scene in the player below:

According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a crash at around 4:45 p.m.

The crash involved a bus from the Stanfield Elementary School District. In a social media post, the district confirmed that approximately 30 students were injured and taken to local hospitals.

DPS officials say there were minor injuries to several students on board the bus. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

No other details have been provided at this time.