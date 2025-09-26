NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies looking to add YOU to the team! (9/26)

PHOENIX — Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2025 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 19-year consecutive winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, vendor management, audit, HR, technology, as well as many client servicing roles. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor

2. The Phoenix Police Department is hiring for various positions. Are you passionate about supporting your neighborhood, making a meaningful impact, and contributing to the safety of our Phoenix community? At the Phoenix Police Department, we offer a wide range of civilian opportunities that allow you to be an essential part of our dedicated team. Join us in our mission to create a safer, more vibrant community! Get more info here.

3. The Van Buren in Phoenix, operated by Live Nation Entertainment, is hiring servers, bartenders, and live event staff for the upcoming season. This part-time role offers the opportunity to work in a fast-paced, energetic live music environment while being part of one of the world’s leading entertainment companies. Team members will be responsible for providing excellent guest service, taking and delivering orders, maintaining cleanliness and safety standards, and ensuring responsible alcohol service. Applicants should have strong customer service skills, experience with POS systems, and knowledge of cocktail service, with three years of related experience preferred. The position requires late-night availability, a flexible schedule, and the ability to stand for long periods and lift up to 25 pounds. Benefits include a flexible schedule, adoption assistance, and the chance to be part of a workplace that values diversity, music, and career growth. Learn more here.

4. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

5. Ensempra Inc. in Phoenix, AZ is now hiring part-time home cleaners, offering $18–$24 an hour with opportunities for advancement. This role requires approximately 16–30 hours per week, with a fuel stipend provided. House cleaners will be responsible for maintaining private homes by performing tasks such as sweeping, dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and ensuring an organized environment. No prior experience is required, though it is preferred. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, able to stand and walk for long periods, pass a background and drug screening, and be willing to travel as needed. Ensempra offers benefits including health, dental, vision, retirement plans, and supports equal employment opportunity for all applicants. This position provides a chance to join a supportive team, develop new skills, and grow within the hospitality industry. Learn more here.

6. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

7. Abrazo West Campus is hosting a Friends-themed hiring event on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at 13677 W. McDowell Rd. in Goodyear, AZ. This event offers nurses and allied health professionals the chance to explore career opportunities in a supportive, community-focused environment. Abrazo West is hiring across multiple departments, with flexible shifts, comprehensive benefits, and sign-on bonuses of up to $15,000 for eligible full-time positions, plus night shift differentials up to $5 per hour. Candidates will also have access to career development opportunities, education assistance, and certification differentials. On-site interviews will be conducted, and walk-ins are encouraged—attendees are invited to bring a resume and even bring a friend. Available roles include Registered Nurses, Clinical Support, Allied Health, and Food Services positions. This is a unique chance to join a team where every role helps make a difference. Learn more here.

8. Transdev is now hiring in Phoenix, AZ, offering opportunities to grow a career with one of North America’s leading transportation providers. With more than 32,000 transit professionals, Transdev delivers expertise across transit, rail, and on-demand transportation, driving innovation while making travel safer, more sustainable, and efficient. As the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transportation in the region, the company is committed to supporting career growth at every stage. Current openings include bus drivers, diesel technicians, tire handlers, electronic technicians, senior operations supervisors, and more. Learn more here.